The governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde has sent a strong message to those who wish to succeed him in 2027

While he acknowledged that he will be leaving office in 2027, Makinde stated that he has a say in determining his next successor

Ahead of the 2027 election, Makinde identified the role of his party the PDP in determining his final decision but also warned that voters will also determine who succeeds him

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has maintained that he will play a crucial role in determining his successor when his term concludes in 2027.

Speaking on Thursday, October 3, while receiving the report from the Committee on Review and Update of Public Service Rules and Other Regulations in the State Civil/Public Service, Makinde addressed those currently lobbying for his position.

While he emphasised his influence in the selection process, Makinde acknowledged that the ultimate decision rests with the electorate, Vanguard reported.

“I may not have the final say in who takes over, but I will definitely have my input,” he said.

Speaking further, he urged those eager to succeed him to exercise patience, reminding them that the time for such considerations will come closer to the election date, The Nation reported.

The governor highlighted the importance of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in this process and noted that party dynamics will play a crucial role in shaping the final decision.

“As the current leader of the party in Oyo state, I will be involved in discussions and deliberations that will guide our choice,” he added.

