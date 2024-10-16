Peter Obi of the Labour Party has donated N5 million and a bus to enhance learning in the Grimard School of Nursing Science in Kogi state

Obi disclosed that the donations were a fulfillment of his earlier promise made to the college during his earlier visit in July 2024

The former governor of Anambra state confirmed the development in a post shared on his social media page on Wednesday

In honour of the pledge he made three months ago, Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, has donated N5 million to support the Grimard School of Nursing Science in Anyigba, Kogi state.

In a post accompanied by photos shared on his X page on Wednesday, October 16, Obi urged the students to take their studies seriously and prepare for future contributions to the global demand for healthcare.

On his previous visit to the school in July, Obi donated N10 million to support the school’s accreditation efforts and infrastructure development. During that visit, the school's proprietor and the Bishop of Idah, Most Rev. Dr. Anthony Adaji, mentioned the need for a coaster bus for accreditation purposes, suggesting that a used bus might suffice.

On Tuesday, October 15, Obi fulfilled his promise by presenting the school with a coaster bus and an additional N5 million to cover fuel and other logistical needs.

Addressing the students, he urged them to remain focused on their training, emphasising that nursing and allied sciences are in high demand globally.

Peter Obi tweeted:

"Yesterday, I returned to Grimard College of Nursing Sciences in Anyigba, Kogi State, to honor a pledge I had earlier made three months ago.

"I had, in my earlier visit to the College, donated ₦10 million to support learning.

"Both the Proprietor and the Rector informed me then that their most urgent need for accreditation was a 32-seater coaster bus for the student’s clinical experience visits.

"In my further discussion with the Bishop, Most Rev. Dr. Anthony Adaji, he mentioned that since a brand-new bus now costs over ₦100 million, a fairly used one costing between ₦20 million and ₦30 million would suffice."

