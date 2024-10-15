Labour Party's flagbearer in the 2023 election, Peter Obi has noted that he is desperate to see Nigeria work as he made a huge donation in his home state, Anambra

Peter Obi donated N50 million to the newly established Shanahan University in Onitsha and N10 million to St Charles Borromeo School of Nursing in Onitsha

The former governor of Anambra state stressed the importance of knowledge as the currency of the future, reinforcing his dedication to educational advancement in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

As part of his commitment to help build a future society rooted in good health and education, Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, has donated N50 million to the newly established Shanahan University in Onitsha.

Peter Obi donates N50m to Shanahan University and N10m to school of nursing. Photo credit: Peter Obi @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

In a post shared on his X page on Monday, October 14, accompanied by photos, Obi emphasised the importance of education and healthcare as key pillars for the development of the nation.

Speaking at the university’s official opening ceremony, the former governor of Anambra state stressed the growing importance of knowledge over oil, emphasizing that knowledge is the currency of the future.

He praised the founder, His Grace, Most Reverend Valerian Okeke, Archbishop of Onitsha, for his vision, noting that education is key to humanity’s future.

Obi also donated N10 millions to St Charles Borromeo School of Nursing, Department of Midwifery, Waterside Onitsha, to boost infrastructure and other aspects of learning.

Reacting, the Archbishop of Onitsha Archdiocese, Most Rev Valerian Okeke, eulogised Obi for his belief in education and commended him for the donation.

Okeke gave the students free internet and unlimited access from now to January 2025 as well as free lunch during the occasion.

"Firstly, I had the honour of participating in the commencement of the new Shanahan University in Onitsha, which was launched today.

"I made a token donation of N50 million towards the infrastructural development of the institution.

"From Shanahan University, we proceeded to Waterside Midwifery, Onitsha, where I made an additional donation of N10 million to support their progress and improve the quality of training for personnel who are crucial in reducing Nigeria’s unacceptable levels of infant mortality."

The Punch and Vanguard newspaper confirmed the development in their publication on Tuesday, October 15.

Source: Legit.ng