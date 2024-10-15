Photos Emerge As Peter Obi Donates N50m to Shanahan Varsity, N10m to Anambra Nursing School
- Labour Party's flagbearer in the 2023 election, Peter Obi has noted that he is desperate to see Nigeria work as he made a huge donation in his home state, Anambra
- Peter Obi donated N50 million to the newly established Shanahan University in Onitsha and N10 million to St Charles Borromeo School of Nursing in Onitsha
- The former governor of Anambra state stressed the importance of knowledge as the currency of the future, reinforcing his dedication to educational advancement in Nigeria
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
As part of his commitment to help build a future society rooted in good health and education, Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, has donated N50 million to the newly established Shanahan University in Onitsha.
In a post shared on his X page on Monday, October 14, accompanied by photos, Obi emphasised the importance of education and healthcare as key pillars for the development of the nation.
Speaking at the university’s official opening ceremony, the former governor of Anambra state stressed the growing importance of knowledge over oil, emphasizing that knowledge is the currency of the future.
He praised the founder, His Grace, Most Reverend Valerian Okeke, Archbishop of Onitsha, for his vision, noting that education is key to humanity’s future.
Obi also donated N10 millions to St Charles Borromeo School of Nursing, Department of Midwifery, Waterside Onitsha, to boost infrastructure and other aspects of learning.
Reacting, the Archbishop of Onitsha Archdiocese, Most Rev Valerian Okeke, eulogised Obi for his belief in education and commended him for the donation.
Okeke gave the students free internet and unlimited access from now to January 2025 as well as free lunch during the occasion.
"Firstly, I had the honour of participating in the commencement of the new Shanahan University in Onitsha, which was launched today.
"I made a token donation of N50 million towards the infrastructural development of the institution.
"From Shanahan University, we proceeded to Waterside Midwifery, Onitsha, where I made an additional donation of N10 million to support their progress and improve the quality of training for personnel who are crucial in reducing Nigeria’s unacceptable levels of infant mortality."
The Punch and Vanguard newspaper confirmed the development in their publication on Tuesday, October 15.
Int'l girl child day: Peter Obi donates over N100m
Similarly, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi pledged N120 million to empower girls and promote education in honor of the International Day of the Girl Child
During his visit, Obi emphasized the urgent need for collective action in supporting girls’ education
Obi plans to visit additional girls’ schools in the coming weeks to further advocate for girls’ education
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.