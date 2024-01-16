Labour Party's number one man Peter Obi has warmed the hearts of Nigerians on social media

The former Anambra state governor with the support of his friend made a huge donation to a hospital in Enugu state

Social media users maintained that APC hindered the country's progress by working against Obi in the last election, noting, "Nigeria really missed an opportunity"

The flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election has donated a huge sum of money to a hospital in Enugu state.

Nigerians hail Peter Obi as he makes a huge donation to Enugu hospital. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

In a post shared on his X page (formerly Twitter), on Monday, Janaury 15, the former Anambra governor announced that he donated N75 million to the Annunciation Specialist Hospital, Enugu state.

Why Peter Obi donated N75 million to Enugu hospital

The presidential hopeful who shared photos of the development on his X page, said a huge part of the funds were gotten from his friend, Professor Philip Ozuah and the rest from him.

Obi revealed further that the donation was to help the hospital set up its College of Nursing Sciences, "to boost the number of healthcare professionals in the country".

He tweeted:

"Yesterday, I had the pleasure of presenting cheques of N75 million ($50,000 and N15 million) to Annunciation Specialist Hospital, Enugu. The hospital is, managed by the Daughters of Divine Love, DDL Sisters Congregation.

"The $50,000 was generously donated by my friend and brother, Prof Philip Ozuah, while N15 million came from my humble self. The Annunciation Hospital is setting up a College of Nursing Sciences to boost the number of healthcare professionals in the country, as Nigeria, lacks basic medical care workers, especially nurses. I am, therefore, glad to contribute to this noble project."

Nigerians react to Peter Obi's donation

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below.

@EduEle5 tweetd:

"Liquiddddd resources. Water na money."

@T_akinpade tweeted:

"Wait this $50k and 15M is different from that of last week?

"Baba olowo. I hail thee."

@n6oflife6 tweeted:

"Sir while you have been going about doing good & donating money. The people that stole your election have wasted almost N4billion on Luxury foreign trips."

@JustKingss tweeted:

"God bless you sir. You’re not even the president but you’re doing the work of a president."

@spoiltkid tweeted:

"By now Nigeria would have started competing with Dubai but criminal APC said no."

@FrancisTuray8 tweeted:

"Your heart is made of gold.

"Nigeria really missed an opportunity."

