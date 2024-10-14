Prominent Nigerian media practitioner, Biola Kazeem, described what happened to the Super Eagles in Libya as "hostage-taking"

Tripoli, Libya - A politically conscious media personality, Biola Kazeem, has asked the Bola Tinubu government to “issue a very strong statement” on the Super Eagles’ disturbing experience in Libya.

Legit.ng reports that the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Monday morning October 14, 2024, resolved to boycott the return leg of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 qualifier against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya.

The match is scheduled for Tuesday, October 15 at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benina, close to Benghazi.

The boycott by the Super Eagles followed alleged maltreatment by the Libyan government officials who reportedly kept and refused to clear the entire Nigerian team at the Al Abaq airport, 13 hours after they landed.

A statement by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Monday morning, October 14, noted that the fatigued and frustrated players have now resolved not to play the match.

Legit.ng gathered that the NFF, supporting the players’ decision, is currently arranging for the team to fly back to Nigeria, effectively pulling them out of the fixture.

The scenes from Libya have stirred conversations among Nigerians on social media.

Reacting, Kazeem condemned the “barbaric conduct” of the Libyans.

He wrote on his known X (formerly Twitter) handle:

“What has happened to the Super Eagles in Libya is not mind games or dark art. It's hostage-taking and I expect the FG to issue a very strong statement.

"CAF itself must protect the sanctity of football by coming down hard upon Libya. This is 2024. There is no room for barbaric conduct.”

Libyan captain decries 'poor treatment' in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Libya's captain, Faisal Al-Badri, decried their players' alleged poor treatment when they arrived in Nigeria for the AFCON qualifying match first leg.

Al-Badri lamented that the NFF arranged poor-quality transportation as they journeyed from Port Harcourt in Rivers state to Uyo in Akwa Ibom state.

