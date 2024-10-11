Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has pledged ₦120 million to empower girls and promote education in honor of the International Day of the Girl Child

During his visit, Obi emphasized the urgent need for collective action in supporting girls’ education

Obi plans to visit additional girls’ schools in the coming weeks to further advocate for girls’ education

In a significant move to empower girls and promote their education, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has announced a donation of ₦120 million in honor of the International Day of the Girl Child.

Legit.ng reports that the celebration of the girl child was observed on Friday, October 11th.

Peter Obi calls for collective action to driver girl-chid development Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Obi’s commitment was highlighted during his visit to Holy Rosary Secondary School in Nsugbe on October 6th, where he pledged ₦20 million specifically for the school’s educational and health initiatives, Leadership reported.

Obi stated:

"This day reminds us of the vital need to invest in girls’ education, which is essential for societal progress.

"Educated girls grow into empowered women who contribute significantly to their communities, breaking cycles of poverty and inequality."

Obi calls for collective action

The theme for this year’s International Day of the Girl Child, ‘Girls’ Vision for the Future,’ resonates deeply with Obi’s message, Nigerian Tribune reported.

He emphasized the urgency of collective action in supporting girls’ education.

He said:

"It’s a call to action for all of us to support initiatives that ensure access to quality education for every girl, paving the way for a brighter and more inclusive future."

Obi revealed plans to continue his advocacy by visiting additional girls’ schools in the coming weeks to further celebrate this important occasion and rally support for girls' educational initiatives.

