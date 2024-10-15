The Peoples Democratic (PDP) governors have taken their final decision over the suspension of the acting national chairman, Illiya Damagum

The governors elected under the platform of the PDP ordered Yayari Mohammed to vacate the office

The chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed, said the status quo remains for now

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic (PDP) Governors Forum has nullified the suspension of the acting national chairman, Illiya Damagum, national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, and national legal adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade.

The Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed, said the status quo remains for now.

Mohammed stated this while addressing newsmen before jetting out to Ondo for a “crucial assignment” on Tuesday, October 15.

As reported by Daily Trust, Mohammed was in the company of Damagum and other PDP stakeholders when he disclosed this.

The Bauchi state governor ordered Yayari Mohammed, who was named Damagum’s replacement during the split in the National Working Committee (NWC) to vacate the office.

Legit.ng recalls that PDP governors concluded a crucial meeting on Monday without deciding on Damagum's fate.

The meeting revealed a split among PDP governors, with some supporting Damagum’s continuation, while others argued for the chairmanship to return to the North Central zone.

The governors plan to reconvene for further discussions during their visit to Ondo State, with hopes of resolving the leadership crisis.

Factional PDP national chairman speaks on appointment

Yayari Mohammed stated that his appointment aims to restore hope and improve the PDP's performance.

The acting national chairman affirmed his commitment to adhering to the PDP's constitution and ensuring fairness among all members.

Mohammed announced the long-overdue National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for October 24, 2024

