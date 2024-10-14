Former PDP deputy national chairman Olabode George has backed the removal of the party's chairman Illiya Umar Damangum

In a recent interview, George maintained that Damangum’s continued tenure as acting national chairman violates the PDP constitution

He also noted that the ongoing crisis within the PDP is a case of power struggle, rooted in disputes over the presidential ticket, which has hindered the party’s leadership so far

Olabode George, a former deputy national chairman, Olabode George of the Peoples Democratic Party, has insisted that the continued stay in office of the acting national chairman, Ambassador Illiya Umar Damangum, is a gross violation of the PDP Constitution.

PDP crisis: Bode George gives reason Damagum should go

In an interview with The Nigerian Tribune on Sunday, October 13, George said the PDP Constitution only allows 90 days for the position of acting national chairman, during which a substantive chairman would step in.

Recall that on Friday, October 11, 2024, the internal crisis rocking the PDP, took a dramatic twist as a faction of the party appointed Alhaji Yayari Ahmed Mohammed as the acting national chairman.

The development came a few hours after the National Working Committee (NWC) suspended Umar Damagum, the acting national chairman, and national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu over alleged disloyalty to the party.

Reacting, George said Damangum should have been relieved of the position long ago if those forces involved in the current power struggle had allowed the relevant sections of PDP Constitution to prevail.

Speaking further, he noted that the controversy trailing Damagum's tenure was a continuation of the power struggle among the main political gladiators along with their cronies and sypathisers over the presidential ticket of the PDP for the 2023 general election.

George asserted that the party has all it takes in determining leadership succession and structure, adding that "the court had no business over the raging controversy."

