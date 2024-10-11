Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Dino Melaye, a former senator from Kogi state, on Friday, October 11, decsribed Umar Damagum, the embattled acting national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as an "agent of destruction" planted by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng reports that Damagum, who has held the acting chairmanship position of the PDP since 2023 after the suspension of former chairman Iyorchia Ayu, has faced several internal challenges.

Dino Melaye (right) mocks Umar Damagum. Photo credits: Umar Damagum, Dino Melaye

Source: Facebook

"Go and join APC", Melaye to Damagum

His critics have said he is not the right person to lead the party. They have also been pushing calls for his instant replacement.

On Friday, October 11, Nigerians woke up to the news of Damagum's suspension.

Legit.ng gathered that the Damagum-led faction first suspended the national legal adviser, Adeyemi Ajibade, and the national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, and set up a committee to probe their "disloyalty" to the party.

In the same vein, the Ajibade faction countered by suspending Damagum and the national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu.

Legit.ng reports that a meeting of top PDP leaders in Abuja on Thursday, October 10, was seen as battle for the control of the party as it took a new dimension. The Damagum-led national worikng committee (NWC) was said to be under pressure to sanction some of its members perceived to be opposed to former Rivers state governor and the federal capital territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike.

Wike has not participated strongly in PDP's activities since the 2023 general elections.

While some persons have been calling for his suspension for helping an opposition candidate, Bola Tinubu, to power, the party has not sanctioned him.

Pro and anti-Wike sentiments have polarised the party.

Reacting to the lingering crisis in the PDP, Melaye posted artworks on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page saying the alleged harm Damagum has done to the PDP is enough.

The former federal lawmaker wrote:

"Enough is enough."

He added:

"Go and join APC in peace."

PDP suspends ex-senator Dino Melaye

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PDP suspended Melaye from the party due to alleged anti-party activities.

The Ayetoro/Iluagba ward 1 party executive committee made this decision after reviewing the report of the disciplinary committee tasked with investigating Melaye.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng