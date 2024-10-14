Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Following the escalation of the internal crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the weekend, the governors elected on the platform of the party will hold an emergency meeting today, Monday, October 14.

Last week, a faction of the PDP's NWC suspended the acting national chairman, Umar Damagum, and the national secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, over allegations of anti-party activities.

Unending internal crises have affected the ability of the PDP to effectively perform its opposition duty.

PDP eyes NEC meeting

Subsequently, the caucus appointed Yayari Ahmed Mohammed as the new national chairman.

As reported by The Punch, the main agenda of the imminent virtual meeting is to find solutions to some of the issues affecting the PDP not just at the national, but at all levels.

Legit.ng gathered that at the meeting, a conclusion on the genuine national working committee (NWC) leadership would be reached.

A top member of the PDP NWC explained:

“Though the governors are also divided, as you are aware, Bauchi’s governor (Bala Mohammed) and a few others are against Nyesom Wike’s ally, Umar Damagum.

"Meanwhile, Seyi Makinde, Ahmadu Fintiri, and Caleb Mutfwang are leading the pro-Damagum faction.

"Despite the division, they will engage in a heart-to-heart conversation and attempt to reach a conclusion on the genuine NWC leadership and ensure the NEC meeting is held as scheduled (slated for October 24, 2024).”

Lingering PDP crisis

The PDP, Nigeria’s main opposition party, has been in crisis since the presidential convention in 2023 when Nyesom Wike, the current federal capital territory (FCT) minister, lost the party’s presidential ticket to Atiku Abubakar.

Aggrieved by the outcome of the primaries, Wike, at the time governor of Rivers state, and his allies who are party members openly campaigned against the party during the general election in 2023, which the party eventually lost.

Wike and his group also launched a campaign that eventually led to the exit of Iyorchia Ayu as the PDP national chairman.

Despite serving as an appointee of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Wike continues to claim control of the PDP in his state, Rivers.

The recent rivalry between the minister and his estranged mentee, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state, has further polarised the party. Recently, Wike threatened to cause unrest in states governed by PDP governors supporting Fubara.

Melaye asks Damagum to leave PDP for APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dino Melaye, a former senator from Kogi state, described Damagum as an "agent of destruction" planted by the APC.

Reacting to the lingering crisis in the PDP, Melaye posted artwork on his verified X page saying the alleged harm Damagum has done to the PDP is enough. He, therefore, asked Damagum to officially exit the PDP and join the APC.

