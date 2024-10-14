Yayari Mohammed, the factional acting National Chairman of the PDP, stated that his appointment aims to restore hope and improve the party’s performance

Mohammed affirmed his commitment to adhering to the PDP's constitution and ensuring fairness among all members

Mohammed announced the long-overdue National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for October 24, 2024

Yayari Mohammed, the factional acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has revealed that his appointment aims to restore hope among party members and revive the party’s performance at the national level.

In a statement issued on Sunday, October 13, he emphasized his commitment to uniting the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and addressing the challenges facing the PDP.

His words:

“I was appointed to lead the charge to rekindle the hope and aspirations of our teeming members, especially the youths and critical stakeholders.

"The PDP must be ready and willing to play the role of effective opposition in our democracy.”

Mohammed speaks on commitment to adherence party constitution

Mohammed thanked the NWC and party members for their determination to see a strong and united PDP, The Punch reported.

He affirmed that his leadership would strictly adhere to the party's constitution, ensuring fairness to all members, regardless of their status or position.

His words:

“This state of affairs has affected our party’s performance and viability. Personal and political interests among some leaders have overshadowed our agenda.

“My primary goal is to restore the confidence of our members and ensure loyalty and commitment.”

Mohammed hints on upcoming NEC meeting

Highlighting the urgency of re-establishing party operations, Mohammed announced that the long-overdue National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting is scheduled for October 24, 2024, Leadership reported.

He called on PDP members in the North-Central zone to urgently meet and submit their nominee for the position of substantive national chairman.

He said:

“In line with our party’s constitution, the North-Central Zone is constitutionally entitled to produce a replacement for the former National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu.

"I urge them to forward their nominee to my office for necessary preparations ahead of the NEC meeting."

PDP opens can of worms on Fubara, Wike feud

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has somewhat blamed the Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, for the crisis rocking the state.

Specifically, the opposition party accused Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, of rejecting opportunities to control the party structure in the state.

