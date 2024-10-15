Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) concluded a crucial meeting on Monday without decieding on Umar Damagum's fate

The meeting revealed a split among PDP governors, with some supporting Damagum’s continuation, while others argued for the chairmanship to return to the North Central zone

The governors plan to reconvene for further discussions during their visit to Ondo State, with hopes of resolving the leadership crisis

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) concluded a critical meeting on Monday night without reaching a consensus on the fate of the party’s acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum.

Legit.ng reported that the meeting, which aimed to resolve internal tensions within the party, ended in a deadlock, deepening the crisis surrounding the leadership position.

Damagum's fate undecided as PDP's meeting hits impasse Photo credit: Umar Damagum

PDP divided over Damagum’s continuation

The meeting, which lasted from 5 p.m. to just before 10 p.m., saw PDP governors deeply divided over whether Damagum should continue as acting chairman.

While governors like Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Agbu Kefas (Taraba), and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau) expressed support for Damagum, several others, including Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, pushed for him to revert to his role as Deputy National Chairman (North).

A spokesman who spoke to Daily Trust, said:

“Some governors believe Damagum should be allowed to finish the term temporarily, while others insist that the chairmanship must return to the North Central zone where the suspended chairman, Ayu, is from.”

Calls for sticking to PDP's constitution

Many of the governors advocating for Damagum's removal argue that the PDP constitution mandates that the chairmanship should return to the zone of the former chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, who hails from Benue in the North Central.

This has created a standoff between the North Central governors and those in support of Damagum’s continued leadership, Vanguard reported.

Ondo meeting may provide another opportunity

The governors are expected to continue discussions today as they travel to Ondo State for the official flag-off of the PDP governorship campaign.

Party insiders suggest that ongoing deliberations may lead to a more unified stance ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for October 24.

'I was appointed to bring unity,' says factional PDP nat'l chairman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yayari Mohammed, the factional acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has revealed that his appointment aims to restore hope among party members and revive the party’s performance at the national level.

In a statement issued on Sunday, October 13, he emphasized his commitment to uniting the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and addressing the challenges facing the PDP.

