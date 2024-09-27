Prominent Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has insinuated that the PDP is presently weak

In a video seen by Legit.ng, the outspoken cleric expressed pity for PDP governors 'because they risk losing the party'

The preacher said he doubts if the PDP has the capacity to genuinely challenge ther major political parties in the 2027 general elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Oke Afa, Lagos state - The spiritual leader of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has lamented that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ‘is gradually dying’.

Speaking on Tuesday, September 24, in a video seen by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele explained that only PDP chieftains of the stature of the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, can salvage the party.

Primate Ayodele often comments on socio-political issues in Nigeria. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

He said:

“PDP is gradually going into oblivion. I said it before this year. Two states will be taken away from PDP. You have lost Edo, and you are soon going to lose Rivers state. No matter what, Rivers state is going gradually.”

Ayodele continued:

“All these PDP governors, they don’t have stamina, they don’t know how to do propaganda, they don’t have strength. Where are the likes of Nyesom Wike in the PDP? The likes of Ayodele Fayose, the likes of Bukola Saraki. They are no more (sic) there, so the party is dying gradually.

“PDP will soon go into coma.”

Legit.ng reports that the PDP has been embroiled in crisis since the 2023 presidential election. In April, the national working committee (NWC) of the party passed a vote of confidence in Damagum. However, certain chieftains of the party still want him removed.

Watch Primate Ayodele's video below:

PDP governors plot to sack Damagum

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bauchi state governor and chairman of the PDP governors' forum, Senator Bala Muhammad, announced plans to return the national chairmanship to the North Central region.

The governor disclosed this decision while addressing journalists following the visit of the members of the national working committee (NWC) of the PDP to his state.

Source: Legit.ng