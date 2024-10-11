The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) crisis has taken a dramatic turn, with a faction of the National Working Committee (NWC) suspending the acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, and National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu. The suspension is due to alleged disloyalty to the party.

The NWC condemned Damagum and Anyanwu's actions, specifically a letter they wrote to the Court of Appeal in a case involving 27 former Rivers State House of Assembly members who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). This move allegedly violated the PDP Constitution and their Oath of Office.

PDP national chairman Umar Damagum suspended by a faction of NWC Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

According to a statement by National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the NWC extensively considered complaints against Damagum and Anyanwu before taking action. The suspension was made pursuant to Sections 57, 58, and 59 of the PDP Constitution.

Damagum and Anyanwu have been referred to the National Disciplinary Committee for further action. In the meantime, they are suspended from all NWC meetings, activities, and programs pending the investigation's conclusion. This development adds to the internal conflict within the PDP.

The suspension is the latest in a series of retaliatory actions within the party. Earlier, a faction aligned with Damagum announced the suspension of National Legal Adviser Kamaldeen Ajibade and Ologunagba for alleged disloyalty. The PDP's crisis shows no signs of resolution, and its impact on the party's future remains uncertain.

Source: Legit.ng