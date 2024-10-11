BREAKING: PDP National Chairman, Damagum, Suspended, Details Emerge
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) crisis has taken a dramatic turn, with a faction of the National Working Committee (NWC) suspending the acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, and National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu. The suspension is due to alleged disloyalty to the party.
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
The NWC condemned Damagum and Anyanwu's actions, specifically a letter they wrote to the Court of Appeal in a case involving 27 former Rivers State House of Assembly members who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). This move allegedly violated the PDP Constitution and their Oath of Office.
According to a statement by National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the NWC extensively considered complaints against Damagum and Anyanwu before taking action. The suspension was made pursuant to Sections 57, 58, and 59 of the PDP Constitution.
Damagum and Anyanwu have been referred to the National Disciplinary Committee for further action. In the meantime, they are suspended from all NWC meetings, activities, and programs pending the investigation's conclusion. This development adds to the internal conflict within the PDP.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
The suspension is the latest in a series of retaliatory actions within the party. Earlier, a faction aligned with Damagum announced the suspension of National Legal Adviser Kamaldeen Ajibade and Ologunagba for alleged disloyalty. The PDP's crisis shows no signs of resolution, and its impact on the party's future remains uncertain.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844