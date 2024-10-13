The House of Representatives has come under heavy criticism over its proposed move to establish Bola Ahmed Tinubu University

PDP chieftain Dare Glintstone Akinniyi described the proposed university's name as "improper," and advocated for a name that reflects Nigeria's three major languages instead

Speaking with Legit.ng on Sunday, Akinniyi described the move as "a misplaced priority" and also urged President Tinubu to cooperate with opposition leaders, particularly Atiku Abubakar, to address the country's economic challenges

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group, has reacted as the House of Representatives commenced the move to establish the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Federal University of Nigerian Languages.

PDP chieftain speaks on establishment of Tinubu's varsity

Legit.ng reported that the House of Representatives has taken a significant step toward establishing a new university dedicated to the promotion and preservation of Nigerian languages.

A bill to create the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Federal University of Nigerian Languages passed its first reading on Thursday, October 9.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday October 13, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, described the move by the "House of Reps as improper."

He expressed support for promoting Nigerian languages but criticized the choice of Tinubu's name for the university.

Akinniyi, however, suggested that lawmakers should consider a name that better represents Nigeria's three major languages to foster inclusivity.

The PDP chieftain said:

"It's funny that the National Assembly considers the name 'Bola Tinubu University', when looking for names for a Federal Government University. Personally, no issues having a university established by law, but establishing a university for the promotion of the learning of Nigerian languages with Bola Tinubu is not proper. They should have a name that identifies with the three major languages in Nigeria.

"I am not surprised at the APC led National Assembly to be proposing such University at this time when they should have the promotion of Nigerian languages and history in our Educational curriculums. University for the sole aim of the promotion of indigenous languages – is a misplaced priority."

Hardship: Tinubu told to reach out to Atiku, others for help

Speaking further, the PDP chieftain urged President Tinubu to reach out to opposition leaders for help in addressing the current economic challenges facing the nation.

Akinniyi said:

"President Bola Tinubu is should call the members of the Opposition, especially Atiku Abubakar to help him on fixing the economy. At this point, there is no shame in calling the opposition for solutions. If you study Atiku's manifestos, he has provided the solutions there."

Atiku's aide tackles Onanuga over comment on Tinubu's vacation

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Phrank Shaibu, a media aide to former VP Atiku Abubakar, has tackled presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga for defending President Tinubu's two-week vacation amidst Nigeria's economic turmoil.

Shaibu described Onanuga's comments as insensitive, stating that leadership isn't a "Netflix subscription" that can be paused but rather a 24/7 duty requiring accountability.

The media aide said Nigerians deserve leadership that addresses their challenges, not one that treats the presidency like a travel agency.

