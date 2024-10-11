On Friday, October 11, 2024, the internal crisis rocking Nigeria's main opposition party, the PDP, takes a dramatic twist

This is as a faction of the party appointed Alhaji Yayari Ahmed Mohammed as the acting national chairman

According to reports, the development comes a few hours after a faction of the PDP NWC confirmed the suspension of Umar Damagum and national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu

The crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shows no signs of resolution, as the integrity faction on Friday, October 11, announced the appointment of Yayari Ahmed Mohammed as acting national chairman.

PDP appoints Mohammed as Damagum's replacement

Recall that in the early hours of Friday, a faction of the National Working Committee (NWC) suspended Umar Damagum, the acting national chairman, and national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu.

The suspension is due to alleged disloyalty to the party.

The NWC condemned Damagum and Anyanwu's actions, specifically a letter they wrote to the Court of Appeal in a case involving 27 former Rivers State House of Assembly members who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This move allegedly violated the PDP Constitution and their oath of office.

Shortly after Damagum's suspension, another faction of the NWC, through a statement by national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, announced the appointment of Mohammed as the party's new acting chairman.

Ologunagba, representing the integrity group, stated that Mohammed’s appointment takes effect immediately and is in line with the PDP’s amended constitution from 2017.

The statement read in part:

“Following the suspension of His Excellency, Ambassador Illiya Damagum as the Acting National Chairman of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the appointment of Alhaji Yayari Ahmed Mohammed as the Acting National Chairman.

“The appointment which takes immediate effect is pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017)

“The NWC calls on all Organs, leaders, critical stakeholder,s and members of our great Party to remain focused at this critical time especially as the NWC commences arrangements towards the holding of the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting already scheduled for Thursday, 24th October, 2024.”

