Over 100 groups, under the umbrella of Foundational Support Groups have declared their support for Umar Damagum-led National Working Committee (NWC)

The group urged stakeholders to respect the court's decision that Damagum cannot be removed until the party's national convention in December 2025

They rejected any attempts to circumvent this process and reaffirmed our commitment to the democratic principle

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Umar Damagum-led National Working Committee (NWC) has received massive support from over 100 support groups.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP faction has announced the suspension of Damagum, over alleged anti-party activities.

The group reject any attempts to circumvent this process Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: UGC

The groups, under the umbrella of Foundational Support Groups, declared their support for the Damagun-led NWC.

They condemned attempts to undermine the PDP's constitution and remove Damagum as Acting National Chairman.

The support groups described the attempt as "anti-democratic" and "detrimental to the party's unity."

The chairman of the group, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar, and Secretary General, Comrade Olarewaju Thompson, made this known in a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Friday, October 11.

"The PDP's internal wrangling must be resolved through constitutional means,"

The state added:

"We reject any attempts to circumvent this process and reaffirm our commitment to democratic principles."

The group cited significant progress under Damagum’s tenure and called on well-meaning members to stand with them in supporting the NWC.

“The Acting National Chairman's door-to-door engagement and listening ear have helped resolve long-standing grievances, paving the way for renewed cooperation.

“As the PDP navigates these turbulent times, Damagum's steady hand and calm demeanor have been a source of strength.”

Court stops NEC, BoT from sacking Damagum.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the PDP NEC and BoT were stopped from sacking Damagum as the PDP acting national chairman.

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja gave the order following a suit filed by Senator Umar El-Gash Maina.

Maina, in the suit, said he is a stakeholder in the PDP and alleged that some persons were planning to remove the acting national chairman

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng