The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Edo state, Olumide Akpata, has taken his final decision after he lost to APC‘s Monday Okpebholo

Akpata said he and his team have decided not to challenge the Edo governorship election outcome by filing any case at the tribunal

The former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) disclosed the reason for his decision in a statement issued on Saturday, October 12

Benin City, Edo state - The Labour Party (LP) candidate in the September Edo governorship election, Olumide Akpata, said he would not challenge the victory of the APC‘s Monday Okpebholo in court.

Legit.ng recalls that Okpebholo polled 291,667 votes to defeat Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo, who got 247,274 votes while Akpata came a distant third with 22,763 votes.

Akpata said his decision not to challenge the election results “transcends mere political calculation”. Photo credit: @OlumideAkpata/@m_akpakomiza

Akpata announced his decision not to challenge the outcome of the governorship election in a statement issued via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @OlumideAkpata on Saturday night, October 12.

The former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) said his decision “transcends mere political calculation”.

He disclosed that he took the decision after extensive deliberations with his legal team and key stakeholders.

“This choice, borne out of deep reflection and rigorous analysis, transcends mere political calculation. It is a statement on the state of our democracy and a clarion call for all who cherish the principles of free and fair elections.”

Akpata added that:

“My decision not to approach the tribunal is not a capitulation to injustice but a resolute stand against a flawed system. I choose to rise above the quagmire of protracted legal battles that often serve to legitimise a fundamentally compromised process. Instead, I commit myself to the arduous but necessary task of systemic reform. Our fight transcends the confines of a courtroom; it is a battle for the very soul of our democracy.”

Why no SAN can “chop” Akpata’s money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Sani reacted to the outcome of the governorship election in Edo state.

Sani said Akpata's money will not be available for any Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) to "chop" during the post-election legal battle.

Nigerians have reacted to Sani's opinion on why Akpata might not hire the services of a SAN or even go to court to challenge the outcome of the election.

