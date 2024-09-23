Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the outcome of the governorship election in Edo state

Sani said the money of the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Olumide Akpata will not be available for any Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) to "chop"

Nigerians have reacted to Sani's opinion on why Akpata might not hire the services of a SAN or even go to court to challenge the outcome of the election

FCT, Abuja - A former Senator representing Kaduna Central District in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani, said no Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) can “chop” the money of the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Olumide Akpata in the just concluded governorship election in Edo state.

He stated this while reacting to the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo as governor-elect of Edo state on Sunday, September 22.

Sani said Akpata is SAN himself, hence, no way a fellow SAN will “chop” his money.

The former federal lawmaker stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Monday, September 23.

“Edo Election; No SAN fit chop my friend Akpata’s money, as ebi SAN himself.”

Edo election: Nigerians react to Akpata hiring SAN

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians who shared their thoughts on Akpata hiring a SAN to fight his case in court.

@gabriel_bolatit

SAN that cannot differentiate between online polls and physical ballot polls that one na SAN.

@NYFA9JA27

Wetin him go tell court?

@dammygtnet

He has no case in court. No qualified lawyer will advise him to approach the court. For what exactly? Someone that couldn't win his polling unit.

@NGSentinel01

They shouldn't stress the judge

@empror24

He won’t go to Court. He knows he didn’t win any election in Edo State. His report card is too poorly to argue about.

@Theolaw19

Akpata is too beh!nd to go to court

@isaiah_eda18155

Akpata understands the corruption in the judicial system, and he will not opt for litigation.

@SaniAminuMuham4

Na to represent himself,make him add Kenneth to the team.🤣🤣

Nigerians react as APC wins Edo governorship election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that reactions continued to trail the announcement of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaring APC's Senator Okpebholo as the winner of the Edo state governorship election.

Okpebholo garnered 291,267 votes to defeat his closest rival, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who secured 247,374 votes, while Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP) received 22,761 votes.

