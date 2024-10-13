How Edo Election Brought New Orientation of Vote Buying - Analyst
- The Edo state governorship election recently concluded has been described as a campaign for vote-buying
- Barrister Oladotun Hassan, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, said it is time for Nigerian to begin to criminalise vote buying in Nigeria
- The legal practitioner said there is a danger ahead should Nigeria fail to criminalise the growing rate of vote buying in the country
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Barrister Oladotun Hassan has said the recently concluded governorship election in Edo state is a charade of vote buying, saying all political parties bought votes using different means.
The legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, called for the criminalisation of vote buying, adding that if the situation is not addressed on time, politicians would no longer be campaigning once the develop confidence in vote buying.
Why vote buying should be criminalised
Hassan, a public analyst and president of the Nigerian Youth Coalition, said:
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
"Edo Election is another bypass, bypass in the sense that it has brought a new orientation toward vote buying. Almost all political parties are culpable in terms of rice distribution. All these things are to buy the conscience of voters.
"It is high time we criminalise vote buying so that we don't fall prey to a country that would be overtaken by looters. Because if they eventually know that the easiest way to get to power is to buy votes, nobody would be disturbing themselves to campaign any longer."
Edo governorship election results
Recall that the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Monday Okpebholo of the APC as the winner of the Edo state governorship election that took place on Saturday, September 21.
According to INEC, the APC candidate polled 291,667 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, came second with 247,274 votes. Meanwhile, Labour Party's Olumide Akpata emerged third with 22,763 votes.
However, the PDP and the Labour Party have rejected the election outcome, alleging electoral malpractice during the process. The two opposition parties have pointed accusing fingers at INEC and the APC.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844