The All Progressives Congress (APC) has replied Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Nigeria's deteriorating socio-economic situation

The APC director of publicity, Bala Ibrahim, said President Bola Tinubu's administration policies are not anti-people

Ibrahim said Nigerians are still beginning to understand what change means after experiencing bleeding heavily under the PDP leadership

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration’s policies are not anti-people.

The APC director of publicity, Bala Ibrahim, said Tinubu’s administration is focused on uplifting the socio-economic well-being of Nigerians soon.

Ibrahim said Tinubu gov’t won’t reverse policies Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Ibrahim stated this while reacting to the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, said Nigeria's socio-economic situation is deteriorating.

As reported by The Punch, Wabara blamed the state of things in the nation on the APC-led government’s policies.

Ibrahim, however, disagrees with Wabara, stating that the APC had no intention of jeopardising democracy in Nigeria after its emergence 25 years ago.

He urged the PDP to bury the thought of policy reversal and support President Tinubu’s government.

“The APC as a ruling party is not intending to foist on the country anything that is going to injure democracy. The APC is a progressive party; it is a party that is out to bring changes that will bring about the dividend of democracy to the people.

“The country had been bleeding heavily under the leadership of the PDP; they mismanaged the country. So Nigerians are still watching and beginning to understand what change means.”

Tinubu not cause of economic problems, wife speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu's wife, Oluremi, said that her husband was not responsible for Nigeria's economic challenges.

Nigeria's first lady said her family was grateful for how much they have been blessed and that they were not greedy to exploit the country.

The former senator's comment came amid the economic crisis and the growing price of fuel hunting the country.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng