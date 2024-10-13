What Will Happen to North If South Achieves Biafra Republic, Ex-Waziri Prof Lugga Spills
- Professor Sani Abubakar Lugga has explained why the northern region must prepare for possible separation amid the call for a Biafra nation in the South
- At an event in Katsina state, Lugga warned that without proper preparation, the North could face significant challenges should the South secessionist talks
- Nigerians took to the social media page to react to the call and opinion of Lugga, the 5th Wazirin Katsina
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Professor Sani Abubakar Lugga, the 5th Wazirin Katsina, has called on the northern region to unite and prepare for self-determination, much like their southern counterparts.
Speaking at a community engagement event organized by the Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) in Katsina state, Lugga stressed the need for northerners to brace themselves for the possibility of separation from Nigeria, reflecting on the persistent calls for secession from the South.
Biafra nation: "North could struggle to survive," says Lugga
As reported by Vanguard, Lugga lamented the lack of unity among northerners in defending their rights, contrasting it with the determination of groups like the Biafrans.
Referencing historical concerns, Lugga highlighted the apprehension of early Nigerian leaders about the amalgamation of the North and South, a union that, he argued, remains fragile.
He, however, warned that without preparation, the North could struggle to survive should the South succeed in breaking away.
Nigerians react as Prof. Lugga calls for Northern separation
Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X:
@CertifiedAnelka tweeted:
"Separation is the only way."
@buildWithDeclan tweeted:
"They won't leave without a fight. Its Islamic Nature. Conquest, Violence mentality."
@educatedlawyer tweeted:
"Never, the division of Nigeria is non negotiable, you guys ain’t going nowhere."
Read related articles here:
- “Why Tinubu will be hard to defeat in 2027”: Prominent ex-APC chieftain Lukman explains
- Why northerners dominate Tinubu’s security team, Defence Minister Matawalle opens up
- “Political paperweight”: Matawalle blasts northern elders for attacking Tinubu's govt
New constitution: Northern elders send urgent message to Tinubu
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Northern Elders have tackled The Patriots, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and the Middle Belt Forum over the request for a new constitution.
Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, who is also a member of The Patriots, cautioned President Tinubu and aligned with former President Obasanjo's views.
Interestingly, another elder from the northern region accused The Patriots group of plotting to achieve the "Biafran nation" following their request to Tinubu.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.