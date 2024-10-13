Professor Sani Abubakar Lugga has explained why the northern region must prepare for possible separation amid the call for a Biafra nation in the South

At an event in Katsina state, Lugga warned that without proper preparation, the North could face significant challenges should the South secessionist talks

Nigerians took to the social media page to react to the call and opinion of Lugga, the 5th Wazirin Katsina

Professor Sani Abubakar Lugga, the 5th Wazirin Katsina, has called on the northern region to unite and prepare for self-determination, much like their southern counterparts.

Speaking at a community engagement event organized by the Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) in Katsina state, Lugga stressed the need for northerners to brace themselves for the possibility of separation from Nigeria, reflecting on the persistent calls for secession from the South.

Biafra nation: "North could struggle to survive," says Lugga

As reported by Vanguard, Lugga lamented the lack of unity among northerners in defending their rights, contrasting it with the determination of groups like the Biafrans.

Referencing historical concerns, Lugga highlighted the apprehension of early Nigerian leaders about the amalgamation of the North and South, a union that, he argued, remains fragile.

He, however, warned that without preparation, the North could struggle to survive should the South succeed in breaking away.

Nigerians react as Prof. Lugga calls for Northern separation

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X:

@CertifiedAnelka tweeted:

"Separation is the only way."

@buildWithDeclan tweeted:

"They won't leave without a fight. Its Islamic Nature. Conquest, Violence mentality."

@educatedlawyer tweeted:

"Never, the division of Nigeria is non negotiable, you guys ain’t going nowhere."

