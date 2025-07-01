The third quarter of the year (July, August, and September) marks a midpoint for reflection

In September 2025, the federal government will declare Eid-el Maulud holiday, a Muslim event commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad

Eid-el Maulud is a time for Muslims worldwide to reflect on Prophet Muhammad's life, teachings, and the virtues he embodied, such as kindness, sacrifice, and love

Holidays, both religious and secular, are declared for a variety of reasons, including celebrating shared history and values, fostering community connections, and providing work-life balance by taking a day off from work.

Many holidays also commemorate important people or historic events.

Public holiday in Nigeria in Q3 of 2025

Public holiday for Eid-el-Maulud 2025

In Nigeria, there is only one public holiday in the third quarter (July 1 - September 30) of 2025: Eid-el-Maulud.

Eid-el-Maulud 2025 falls on either September 4 or 5 (tentative date).

10 things about Eid-el-Maulud celebration

1. Celebrations across the world: Eid-el-Maulud is celebrated by Muslims worldwide, but the customs and traditions may vary from country to country.

It is particularly significant in countries with a large Muslim population, such as Nigeria, Indonesia, Egypt, and Pakistan.

2. Date and significance: Eid-el-Maulud is observed on the 12th day of Rabi’ al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar. It is a time to honor and remember the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

3. Remembering the Prophet: During Eid-el-Maulud, Muslims reflect on the Prophet’s life, his kindness, compassion, and his role as a spiritual guide. They seek to emulate his teachings and strive for personal growth and self-improvement.

4. Religious observances: Muslims mark the occasion by participating in special prayers that focus on the life, virtues, and teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

5. Acts of charity: Eid-el-Maulud is also a time for Muslims to engage in acts of charity and generosity. People donate food, clothing, and money to help those in need, as a way to honor the Prophet’s teachings of compassion and social justice.

6. Community gatherings: Many communities organize processions and parades, where people come together to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad. These events often involve music, recitation of Islamic poetry, and sharing stories about the Prophet’s life.

7. Educational programs: Many Islamic schools and organizations hold educational programs during Eid-el-Maulud. These programs aim to increase awareness and understanding of the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad among both Muslims and non-Muslims.

8. Feasting and hospitality: Like other Muslim festivals, Eid-el-Maulud is a time for feasting and sharing meals with family, friends, and neighbors. Special dishes and sweets are prepared, and people exchange gifts and greetings.

9. Reflection and gratitude: Eid-el-Maulud is a time for Muslims to reflect on their faith, express gratitude for the blessings in their lives, and renew their commitment to following the principles and values taught by Prophet Muhammad.

10. Interfaith dialogue: Some communities use this occasion to promote interfaith dialogue and understanding. They organize events where people from different faith backgrounds can come together to learn about Islam and engage in meaningful conversations.

