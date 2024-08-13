Northern Elders have tackled The Patriots, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and the Middle Belt Forum over the request for a new constitution

Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, who is also a member of The Patriots, cautioned President Tinubu and aligned with former President Obasanjo's views

Interestingly, another elder from the northern region accused The Patriots group of plotting to achieve the "Biafran nation" following their request to Tinubu

Concern rises over a proposal by The Patriots, a group led by Chief Emeka Anyaoku, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to draft a new constitution through a national constituent assembly.

Northern Elders react to The Patriots' call for a new constitution, warns Tinubu. The Patriots met Tinubu last week. Photo credit: Ajuri Ngelale

Recall that The Patriots, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Middle Belt Forum have demanded a new constitution for the peace and progress of the country.

They supported calls for a new constitution and the implementation of the 2014 National Conference recommendations and the 2005 National Political Conference, which advocated for additional states in the Southeast region.

The group, which met with President Tinubu on August 10, advocated for an executive bill to be sent to the National Assembly to commence this process.

However, while acknowledging their recommendations, President Tinubu emphasized that his administration's immediate focus is on economic reform, with constitutional review planned as a subsequent priority.

Yakasai cautions Tinubu over review of constitution

Reacting, Northern elder, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, who is also a member of The Patriots, urged the president to proceed cautiously.

Yakasai, in a statement issued on Monday, August 12, noted that “due process was not followed in articulating the views presented to the president,” adding that a matter of such national significance demands inclusive deliberation and consensus among all founding members.

He warned that neglecting these steps could lead to national chaos and instability.

As reported by Daily Trust, he further aligned with former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s view that Nigeria’s core issue is not the constitution itself but the character and attitude of those who operate it.

Yadudu reveal stance on new constitution by Tinubu

On the other hand, renowned constitutional lawyer, Professor Auwalu Yadudu, cautioned that any reworking of the constitution and restructuring of the polity “must conform to constitutional processes to be legitimate”.

“Deviating from this path can lead to chaos and disorder,” Yadugu added.

New constitution: Northern elder cautions Tinubu

Similarly, another elder statesman from the North, who pleaded anonymity, alleged that the proposal for a new constitution was disruptive and an “attempt to exacerbate existing tensions” within the country.

Speaking further, he alleged that the leader of The Patriots might be trying to “achieve Biafra through the back door” with the demand for a new constitution for Nigerian.

