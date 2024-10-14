A faction of the APC in Bayelsa state has announced the suspension of former deputy governor of the state, Rt Hon Werinipre Seibarugu

The APC in Yenagoa local government chapter on Sunday, October 13, suspended Seibarugu and six others for alleged anti-party activities

This comes days after Bayelsa APC suspended the minister of petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri, and eight other prominent chieftains of the party

The Bayelsa state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Werinipre Seibarugu, a former deputy governor of the state, and six others indefinitely for alleged anti-party activities.

The APC in Bayelsa state capital, Yenagoa local government chapter announced their suspension on Sunday, October 13, 2024.

As reported by the Punch, Seibarugu, who was the deputy to a former governor and immediate past Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, was also an acting governor and speaker of the State House of Assembly.

Why the chieftains were suspended

The suspension followed a mild drama at the Di Crab Hotel in Yenagoa as the chairman of the Yenagoa LG chapter, Mr Tonye Okokuro, refused to mention Seibarugu’s name thrice until other members of his executive committee compelled him to specifically mention his name.

Suspended alongside Seibarugu was Osomkime Blankson, Mr Alex Blankson, Chief Olomo Agbama Apina, Dr. Pakinson Mamanuel, Ebiye Waripamo and Pastor Esther Saiyou.

Further confirming the development, Okokuro said the suspension followed the report of its fact-finding and disciplinary committee and there was a need to rebuild the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said:

“As 2027 approaches, we are making efforts to rebuild the party and build confidence in party grassroots members in the state.”

“Based on the recommendations of the Fact-Finding and Disciplinary Committees, we hereby suspend them indefinitely from the party.”

The Guardian confirmed the report in its publication on Monday, October 14.

