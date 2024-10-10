A former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has reacted to the political crisis rocking Rivers state

Amaechi said the politicians in Rivers state are betrayals who can stab someone in the back for a snack

Legit.ng reports that Governor Sim Fubara and the FCT minister, Nyesom have been fighting over the control of the oil-rich state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Port-Harcourt, Rivers state - A former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said Rivers state has become the capital of betrayals in Nigeria politics.

Amaechi said no politicians in the capital of the oil-rich state that did not pass through him and he knows they cannot stand hunger.

Amaechi said Rivers state has become the capital of betrayals in Nigeria politics. Photo credit: Sir Sim Fubara/Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: UGC

The former governor of Rivers state stated this while reacting to the rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this while speaking during an interview with ABN TV.

Legit.ng reports that Wike installed Fubara, who was his Accountant General while in office as Rivers state governor. Similarly, The FCT minister served as the Chief of Staff to Amaechi before they also fell out with each other.

Commenting on the Rivers political crisis, the former All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant in 2023 said:

“Name one politician in Port Harcourt that didn’t pass through me, they can’t stand hunger.

“Rivers state has become the capital of betrayals, just name one politician who didn’t pass through me”.

Amaechi further stated that he doesn’t sponsor thuggery because he wants to make heaven.

“You will not see me in any political meeting planning for thugs, you will not see me say this money is for thugs; I will not."

Rivers crisis: Fubara speaks on disagreement with Wike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Fubara revealed the cause of his rift with his Wike.

The Rivers state governor said the issue he has with Wike is very simple, and it's about power control.

Fubara condemned the recent surge in violence that has resulted in the burning down of some local government secretariats in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng