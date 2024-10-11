Rivers Governor Sim Fubara has downplayed the Court of Appeal judgement that affirmed Martin Amaewhule as the legitimate speaker of the state assembly

In a statement by his aide, Fubra insisted that the seats of the pro-Nyesom Wike lawmakers who defected to the APC in 2023 remain vacant

Fubara had ordered his lawyer to file an appeal at the Supreme Court against the Court of Appeal’s judgement

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has insisted that the Appeal Court judgement did not reinstate the pro-Wike lawmakers whose seats were declared vacant in the Rivers House of Assembly.

Recall that the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday, October 10, reaffirmed Honourable Martin Amaewhule as the legitimate speaker of the Rivers state assembly.

This came days after the rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, escalated.

In a unanimous decision, the three-member panel of justices validated Amaewhule-led members as authentic lawmakers for the state and dismissed Governor Fubara's appeal.

Court didn’t reinstate pro-Wike lawmakers - Rivers govt

The appellate court also stated that the pro-Wike lawmakers led by Martin Amaewhule as the speaker is the only House of Assembly known by law.

However, Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dagogo Iboroma, in a statement on Thursday, said the issue of defection was not before the court for determination.

Governor Fubara’s spokesperson, Chukwudi Nelson, forwarded the statement to PremiumTimes.

Fubara heads to Supreme Court

Iboroma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), maintained that the seats of the pro-Wike lawmakers automatically became vacant the moment they defected on December 11, 2023.

Mr Iboroma said that Governor Fubara had directed his lawyers to file an appeal at the Supreme Court against the Court of Appeal’s judgement and an application for a stay of execution of the judgement. That maintains the status quo.

Legit.ng understands that Fubara and Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are at loggerheads over the control of Rivers state.

Fubara set to probe burning of LG secretariats

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Governor Siminalayi Fubara said he would ensure those behind the burning of local government secretariats in the state face the wrath of the law.

During the swearing of new commissioners, the governor vowed that his government would not stand and watch political thugs in the state.

Following the outcome of local government elections in the state, no less than four council secretariats were burned down.

