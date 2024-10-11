First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has reminisced about the beautiful landscape of Obafemi Awolowo University, while she was a student there years ago

She expressed concern that the campus’s natural beauty has significantly diminished over the years and pledged a N1bn donation to OAU to restore the beauty of the academic community

The media aide to the First Lady, Busola Kukoyi, confirmed in a statement and shared photos of the development on Thursday, October 10

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Thursday, October 10, the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, pledged a N1 billion donation for the horticultural landscaping of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) campus in Ile-Ife, Osun state.

Mrs Tinubu at the commissioning of a 2.7km road and ultra-modern male and female hostels at the OAU, Ile-Ife. Photo credit: @KukoyiBusola

Tinubu, who was at the university on Thursday for the unveiling of the 2.7-kilometre Senator Oluremi Tinubu Way, reflected on the stunning scenery of the campus in Ile-Ife, Osun state, recalling her time as a student there.

In a statement issued by the media aide to the First Lady, Busola Kukoyi, Mrs. Tinubu highlighted the need for regeneration and attributed the decline in the campus’s aesthetics to a poor maintenance culture.

“The significance of continuous infrastructure renewal cannot be overemphasized in creating a conducive academic environment.”

“Roads have always been a symbol of progress which opens up pathways to safety and economic growth,” she stated.

Speaking further, she restated that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is one that is focused on education and youth development.

Mrs Tinubu noted that this is to ensure a more formidable future not only for the youth but the nation as well.

The road, a grand pavilion, and a monument on the OAU campus were donated by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and named in Mrs Tinubu’s honour.

Vanguard and The Punch confirmed in their publication.

See the photos below:

