President Bola Tinubu has been said might have traveled to the United Kingdom to avoid interference in his plan to reshuffle cabinet

Doyin Okupe, a former presidential spokesperson, defended the president's option of spending a two-week leave in the European country

Okupe's position came amid criticism that the president should have stayed in the country to address the various economic issues Nigerians are facing

Doyin Okupe, a former presidential spokesperson, has defended President Bola Tinubu's two-week holiday trip to the United Kingdom, saying the trip was to avoid undue interference in the president's plan to reshuffle his cabinet.

Okupe believes that Nigerians criticizing the trip are uninformed and do not understand the president's needs. He adds that Tinubu requires time away from officials, friends, and associates to reflect on his administration's progress over the last 17 months.

Why Tinubu travelled to the UK

According to Vanguard, the former presidential spokesperson, this break will allow him to reassess and chart a new direction unencumbered by external influences.

Okupe emphasized that staying in Nigeria would not provide the necessary peaceful atmosphere for the president to focus on his objectives. He expressed confidence that President Tinubu's return from his "retreat" would bring positive changes and relief to Nigerians.

When did Tinubu leave Nigeria?

Recall that President Tinubu departed Abuja on October 2 for the UK to begin his two-week vacation. His Special Adviser, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, described the trip as a working vacation and retreat to reflect on his administration's economic reforms. This marks the president's first leave since taking office in May 2023.

Okupe's defence of the president's trip comes amid criticism from some Nigerians who feel President Tinubu should prioritize addressing domestic issues rather than travel abroad for vacation. However, Okupe's perspective highlights the importance of leaders taking time to reflect and recharge to make informed decisions.

"We are not greedy": Tinubu's wife

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu's wife, Oluremi, has said that his husband was not responsible for Nigeria's economic challenges.

Nigeria's first lady said her family was grateful for how much they have been blessed and that they were not greedy to exploit the country.

The former senator's comment came amid the economic crisis and the growing price of fuel hunting the country.

