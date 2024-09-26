Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has disclosed when the state will comment payment of N70,000 minimum wage

Soludo said civil servants in Anambra state will start to receive N70,000 minimum wage from October 2024

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) made this known in Awka, the state capital on Thursday, September 26

Awka, Anambra state - Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra state said his administration will commence the payment of the N70,000 minimum wage in October 2024.

Soludo said his government will continue to work very hard to deliver on the mandate despite resource constraints.

He gave assurance during the meeting with principals and headteachers in public primary and secondary schools at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre in Awka on Thursday, September 26.

The former CBN governor also announced that a free education policy would be available to senior students in public schools.

Soludo directed that students who have already paid their N5,000 fees for this term should be refunded.

“Anambra State will commence the payment of the N70,000 minimum wage from next month. From next week, a free education policy will be available to senior students in all public schools in Anambra.

“Students in senior classes who have already paid their N5,000 fees for this term should be refunded, and we promise to do more in human development.”

Abia govt to begin minimum wage payment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Alex Otti-led Abia state government stated that it will start payment of the new minimum wage in October 2024.

The state commissioner for information, Okey Kanu, said the payment of the new minimum wage, “will cut across all categories of workers.”

Kanu stated this while briefing the press on the outcome of the week’s state executive council meeting on Monday, September 23.

