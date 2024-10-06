Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Bauchi state - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Bauchi state said Governor Bala Mohammed and organised labour have agreed upon N70,000 as the new minimum wage.

The NLC chairman, Comrade Dauda Shuaibu, said an 11-member tripartite technical committee involving the state government, NLC, and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to work out modalities for payment of the 70,000 minimum wage.

As reported by Leadership, Shuaibu made this known while addressing newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting.

He said there are five processes involved in the implementation of the minimum wage.

“The first step is to negotiate, this has been done and N70,000 was agreed upon. The second course was to legislate and it has passed through the House of Representatives and the Senate.

“The third process is to course the assent of Mr President, next is gazetting which has been concluded, and the last is the issuance of circular to the National Salaries and Wages Commission, that has been done and circulars were circulated to all relevant MDAs across Nigeria.”

Shu’aibu further stated that the inaugurated technical committee would swing into action and any moment from Friday, October 4, 2024, it would start negotiations with all the tools and circulars at hand.

Soludo announces when N70,000 minimum wage will start

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Anambra state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, disclosed when the state will commence payment of N70,000 minimum wage.

Soludo said civil servants in Anambra state will start to receive N70,000 minimum wage from October 2024.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) made this known in Awka, the state capital on Thursday, September 26.

