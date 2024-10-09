Siminalayi Fubara, the Rivers state governor, has disclosed that the political crisis in the state is a threat to Nigeria's oil production

Governor Fubara gave the warning a day after some arsonists set ablaze four local government secretariats in the state

The Rivers governor vowed that his administration would not allow sponsored political thugs to destabilise the state

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has warned that oil production in the state is under threat due to escalating violence and attacks. This warning comes after thugs set ablaze four local government secretariats on Monday, October 7. Fubara emphasized the need for peace, stating that further violence could disrupt oil production.

Fubara made these remarks while swearing in five new commissioners in Port Harcourt. He assured that his administration will not tolerate sponsored political thugs and will work with security agencies to investigate the recent arson attacks. The governor noted that intelligence had indicated plans for mayhem by misguided individuals.

According to Vanguard, the governor's warning is timely, as Nigeria's economy relies heavily on oil revenue. Fubara stressed the importance of increasing oil production and addressing pipeline vandalism. He urged cooperation from all stakeholders to achieve this goal.

Meanwhile, Minister Nyesom Wike has accused Fubara of being the main architect of the political crisis and violence in Rivers State. Wike's statement marks his first public reaction to the recent developments in the state.

Fubara remains committed to peace and development, highlighting his administration's achievements despite the political drama. He announced plans to showcase projects and services that have positively impacted lives in the state, potentially before the end of October 2024. The governor congratulated the newly sworn-in commissioners, emphasizing the need for loyalty to Rivers people and the administration.

