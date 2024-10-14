The PDP has blamed Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara for the ongoing crisis in the state

The party criticized Fubara’s leadership style, highlighting his failure to rally support from fellow governors

The PDP hinted at possible disciplinary action against Fubara and Bauchi State Governor for anti-party activities

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has somewhat blamed the Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, for the crisis rocking the state.

Specifically, the opposition party accused Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, of rejecting opportunities to control the party structure in the state.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, contrary to popular belief, the PDP revealed that Fubara declined to nominate a replacement for the state chairman, instead deferring to Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Ibrahim Abdulahi, PDP's Acting National Publicity Secretary, revealed this on Sunday, October 13, noting:

"Fubara was given the chance to lead the Rivers chapter, but he insisted that Wike should decide. Now, he is complaining about control."

PDP criticizes Fubara’s leadership style

Abdulahi criticized Fubara's inability to rally support from his fellow governors and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, stating that his leadership has fallen short, The Punch reported.

Abdullahi highlighted Wike’s success in securing Rivers as a PDP stronghold and contrasted it with Fubara’s failure to unite key party members.

His words:

"Fubara sits on the same saddle Wike once did, but he can’t get the governors or NWC behind him.

"He cannot keep crying like a baby all the time. Leadership requires strength.

“Do you think all the governors are comfortable? Why are they in charge of their respective state except him?

"Something is missing about this guy. So, please, at the risk of sounding immodest, we have done the best we can do for Fubara."

PDP accuses Fubara, Bauchi gov of anti-party activities

The PDP spokesperson also hinted at disciplinary actions against Fubara for allegedly backing another political party during local government elections in Rivers State.

Additionally, Abdullahi revealed that Bauchi State Governor, who chairs the PDP Governors' Forum, may face consequences for supporting the opposition at the inauguration of local government officials in Rivers.

He said:

"This is clear anti-party activity, and we will address it. If Rivers slips from PDP control, we’ll retrieve it by 2027."

