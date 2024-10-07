Rivers state has erupted in violence following the outcome of the local government election held on Saturday, October 5

The violence happened following the withdrawal of the police from the local government secretariats in the state

By counting, no less than three local government secretariats have been affected by the arsonists' activities in the state on Monday, October 7

Following Saturday's local government elections, violence erupted in Rivers state, Nigeria. The crisis was caused by the rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

The newly built council secretariat at Isiokpo in the Ikwerre Local Government area has been set ablaze. Residents have confirmed the incident, and videos showing the administrative building on fire are circulating on social media.

This incident is part of a larger trend, with the Emohua Local Government Council secretariat also being set ablaze. The chaos began after the commissioner of police withdrew police officers securing the 23 council secretariats.

How Wike's supporters blocked Rivers LG secretariat

Youths blocked the entrance to the Emohua council secretariat, chanting solidarity songs with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and refusing to allow new chairman David Omereji to take office.

Similarly, sections of the Eleme council secretariat were set ablaze, with the newly elected chairman, Brain Gokpa, accusing his predecessor of the arson attack.

Affected Areas:

Ikwerre Local Government: Council secretariat set ablaze

Emohua Local Government: Council secretariat set ablaze, entrance barricaded by unknown individuals

Eleme Local Government: Sections of council secretariat set ablaze

Why police withdraw security in Rivers LG

The situation remains tense, with no arrests made, and the police cited a court order as the reason for withdrawing their men. The incidents have sparked fears of potential violence outbreaks in some councils.

These events are the latest in a series of dramatic twists and turns since Governor Siminalayi Fubara swore in the new chairmen on Sunday.

In response to the growing unrest, President Bola Tinubu has directed the police to secure the Rivers State Local Government secretariats.

