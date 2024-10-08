Wike Lists PDP governors involve in anti-party activities

Former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has accused his successor, Siminalayi Fubara, of sponsoring the Action Peoples Party (APP) in the recent local government elections. This allegation comes after APP won 22 out of 23 chairmanship positions, a surprising outcome given Fubara's affiliation with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which did not participate in the elections.

Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, made these claims on Channels Television's Sunday Politics program. He stated, "Today, people say 'Discipline Wike, he did anti-party'. Today, what happened? The governor [Fubara] is the one who sponsored APP." This revelation raises questions about Fubara's involvement in the elections and potential motivations.

The local government elections were marked by controversy, with violence and arson reported in several areas. The elections saw the APP emerge victorious, with Fubara subsequently swearing in the newly elected chairpersons. However, Wike's allegations suggest that Fubara may have played a significant role in APP's success.

Fubara had earlier described himself as the "greatest loser" due to the PDP's non-participation in the elections. However, Wike's claims contradict this stance, implying that Fubara may have had a hidden agenda. The accusations have sparked attention, with many awaiting Fubara's response to Wike's allegations.

The development highlights the complex dynamics within Rivers State politics and the tensions between Wike and Fubara. As the situation unfolds, observers will be watching for reactions from Fubara, the PDP, and other stakeholders. The allegations have significant implications for the state's political landscape and the relationships between key figures.

Source: Legit.ng