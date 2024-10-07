The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of police personnel from Rivers state's 23 LGAs

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of police personnel from the 23 local government areas (LGAs) in Rivers state.

The directive was contained in a statement released on Monday, October 7, signed by the public relations officer of the Rivers state police command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko.

In the statement, the new commissioner of police for Rivers state, CP Bala Mustapha, conveyed the IGP's order to immediately remove officers stationed at the LG secretariats, The Punch reported.

He said:

“Consequently, the IGP has ordered the unsealing of the Local Government Secretariat, which were earlier secured by police personnel.

"The police will only be redeployed to these locations in the event of any crisis or breakdown of law and order, in which case emergency measures will be swiftly implemented to restore normalcy."

Legit.ng reports that this directive comes after the secretariats were sealed in June due to a political dispute between caretaker committee chairmen loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the outgoing chairmen aligned with Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

IGP speaks on commitment to neutrality

Iringe-Koko further said that the decision to unseal the secretariats aligns with the Nigeria Police Force's commitment to maintaining neutrality and promoting the smooth functioning of democratic institutions, Daily Trust reported.

Reassuring the public that the Rivers state police command remained dedicated to ensuring peace and security, she said:

“The Rivers State Police Command assures the public of its readiness to maintain peace and order across the state and will continue to act professionally in discharging its duties.

"We urge all residents and stakeholders to remain calm and law-abiding as the situation continues to evolve."

