Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman (VDM) has shifted his focus from Bobrisky’s N15 million mess with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

VDM, in a recent video, criticised Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

The internet sensation showed a major road in Abuja that requires immediate attention as he took a hot ripe at the politician

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, seems to have a lot on his plate as he moved on from Bobrisky’s N15m mess to call out Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

In a video shared online, VDM showcased several damaged roads in Abuja, which he claimed are essential for connecting vital areas in the nation’s capital.

He urged the FCT minister to prioritize fixing the roads, pointing out that the poor conditions have made them nearly unusable for vehicles.

While VDM acknowledged and praised Wike for the flyovers he has constructed in the FCT, he emphasized that much more work remains.

He also accused Wike of being distracted by political activities in his home state, Rivers, and called for his immediate attention to the issues in Abuja.

In a previous report, Veryadrkman ruthlessly replied to Pastor Lazarus Muoka's remarks against him.

Muoka is the general overseer of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries. A recent viral video showed Muoka warning Verydarkman to cease speaking badly about his ministry.

Muoka's warning had come after Verydarkman criticised church members for sharing controversial testimonies, such as claims of miraculous lion rescues and overcoming violent robbery.

After the testimonies went viral, Verydarkman had requested an investigation by the Christian Association of Nigeria and threatened legal action.

Hitting back at the cleric, however, the critic noted that many thought he was troubled following his fight against Bobrsiky's N15m mess. He claimed that many thought he was invited to the court during his meeting with the National Assembly, hence Pastor Muoka's prophecy.

VDM questioned the clergyman on the powers he claimed to have and demanded to know why he didn't use them on his two late wives. He further noted that he didn't need anybody to deliver a message from God, that he was a child of God who could also hear from him.

VDM shows preparedness for the worst

Legit.ng earlier reported that the social media activist spurred concerns online as he spoke on the worst that could possibly happen to him amid Bobrisky’s EFCC case.

Recall that the internet personality attracted a lawsuit from the family of renowned lawyer Femi Falana (SAN).

Following the recent unfoldings, VDM gave netizens a hint of his thoughts, spurring reactions online.

