The defence headquarters said in the renewed war against terrorism, the armed forces of Nigeria and other security agencies neutralised Mai Hijabi and over 160 other outlaws

Legit.ng reports that the achievement is part of the military’s ongoing efforts to dismantle the fighting capacities of terror groups in the northern region

For years, conflict affected the country’s northern and central regions, where armed groups are active

Dutse, Jigawa state - The defence headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday, October 10, said a deadly terrorist leader in Jigawa state, Mai Hijabi, has been killed.

The DHQ disclosed that Hijabi was neutralised in an operation conducted during the week. This — the DHQ said — was part of its effort to strongly tackle terror groups across the northern parts of Nigeria.

Counter-terrorism: Military shares gains

Major-General Edward Buba, the director of defence media operations, revealed this while briefing newsmen on the recent activities of the troops.

Furthermore, Buba noted that 165 terrorists were killed and 238 suspects apprehended.

A relieved Buba said:

“Our operations have destroyed a substantial part of the combat capacity of these terror groups and their leadership.

"For instance, one of the notorious terrorist commanders in Jigawa state known as Mai Hijabi, was eliminated from the battlefield during the week.

"Troops are, therefore, increasingly making significant strides across all theatres of operations."

Watch the full press briefing below:

Legit.ng reports that Jigawa is one of six northwest states in Nigeria battling a 13-year banditry scourge. Other hardline groups have also killed tens of thousands of people and displaced hundreds.

The armed attackers, commonly called bandits, raid villages, kill and abduct residents, and burn homes after looting them.

Army responds to Asari Dokubo's threat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the DHQ responded to a viral video of Mujahid Asari Dokubo, a former Niger Delta militant leader, threatening to "bring down" military aircraft allegedly hovering over his house during the recently-conducted Rivers state local government elections.

The Nigerian military insisted that Dokubo lacked the capability to challenge the military or bring down its aircraft, warning him to steer clear.

