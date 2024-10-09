The Nawfia community in Njikoka local government area of Anambra state has been thrown into mourning

Unknown gunmen attacked a community in the evening and killed five people including three strangers

The state police spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, has reacted to the tragic incident while disclosing steps the command has taken

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Njikoka LGA, Anambra state - No fewer than two indigenes and three strangers were killed by gunmen in the Nawfia community in Njikoka local government area of Anambra state.

It was gathered that the tragic incident that occurred on Sunday has sent many residents into a panic mood in the community.

The state police spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, said it is a suspected cult clash. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The community’s President-General, Chief Daniel Okoye, urged the police to begin a proper investigation to douse the tension among the indigenes as a result of the killing.

As reported by The Punch, Okoye made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, October 8.

Okoye said the gunmen attacked the town and killed five residents. The hoodlums also injured many others, including a small child.

“From early investigations, it was found that around 8:00 pm on Sunday, a Lexus RX and a Toyota Sienna came to the Umukwa-Umuriam area of the town and opened fire on the unsuspecting youths before speeding away. An AK-47 and a shotgun were used in the cowardly attack.”

The state police spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the attack was a suspected cult clash.

He disclosed that joint patrol and operatives of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad were ongoing for the possible arrest of the gunmen.

“Information from eyewitnesses and some villagers revealed that the victims are known for their nefarious activities and are always in rivalry with another cult group in the area.”

Gunmen kill 2 police officers in Anambra

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck at Uruagu community in Nnewi north local government area of Anambra state on Thursday, October 3.

Unknown gunmen killed two police officers with an improvised explosive device during a gun battle.

The state police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, has narrated how the unfortunate and tragic incident occurred.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng