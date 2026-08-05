The US Department of Homeland Security announced plans to introduce new educational standards and testing rules for people applying for American citizenship

The proposal stated that third parties could be allowed to administer naturalisation tests, while applicants may face revised citizenship education requirements

Officials confirmed that the proposed changes would undergo public consultation before any new rules are adopted

The administration of President Donald Trump is considering changes to the United States naturalisation process that could introduce new educational standards for citizenship applicants and allow third parties to administer parts of the citizenship test.

The proposal, published in the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) latest regulatory agenda, said the changes are aimed at strengthening the integrity of the naturalisation process and establishing a clearer framework for applicants seeking U.S. citizenship.

Thousands of immigrants apply for US citizenship each year through the country's naturalisation process.. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

If implemented, the new rules would affect hundreds of thousands of immigrants who apply for citizenship each year, Newsweek reports.

What the proposal seeks to change

According to the DHS as reported by Times of India, the planned rule would create "a framework and a standard" for applicants to satisfy citizenship education requirements.

The department also said it is considering permitting third parties to conduct naturalisation tests, a move it believes would provide greater flexibility in administering the examinations. However, officials have not yet disclosed how such a system would operate or which organisations could be authorised to conduct the tests.

Current U.S. law requires applicants for citizenship to demonstrate an ability to read, write and speak basic English, as well as possess knowledge of American history and government.

The DHS argued that existing regulations do not clearly define how applicants should meet those educational requirements.

It added that the proposed changes are intended to improve the assimilation of lawful immigrants into American society while promoting attachment to the U.S. Constitution, laws and founding principles.

Experts urge caution

Douglas Pierce, a former U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) supervisor, said the idea of allowing third-party organisations to conduct naturalisation testing is not entirely new, noting that a similar approach had been explored during the Clinton administration.

However, he said it was too early to judge the proposal because the government has not released enough details about how the system would function or which organisations might be involved.

Immigration lawyer Gabriella Walsh also said the proposal could significantly reshape the naturalisation process if eventually adopted, noting that immigration policies continue to evolve beyond border enforcement and visa regulations.

Millions could be affected

USCIS data showed that 818,500 people became naturalised U.S. citizens during the 2024 fiscal year, while nearly eight million immigrants obtained U.S. citizenship over the past decade.

Agency figures also showed that 89.7 per cent of applicants passed the citizenship test on their first attempt, with the success rate increasing to 94.4 per cent after re-examinations.

The latest proposal follows several recent changes to the citizenship examination. A revised civics test introduced during Trump's first administration was later scrapped by the Biden administration before USCIS announced in 2025 that it would adopt another version based on elements of the 2020 test.

Proposal comes amid wider citizenship crackdown

The planned changes also coincide with a broader crackdown on naturalised citizens accused of obtaining U.S. citizenship through fraud or misrepresentation.

Earlier this week, the Justice Department announced what it described as the largest coordinated denaturalisation effort in U.S. history after filing cases against 25 naturalised citizens accused of securing citizenship through fraud, concealment or other unlawful conduct.

According to the DHS regulatory agenda, a formal notice of the proposed rule is expected to be published in December. The proposal will undergo a public consultation process before any final decision is taken.

US embassy explains how long Nigerians can stay in America

In a previous report, the United States Mission in Nigeria has reminded travellers that holding a valid U.S. visa does not automatically determine how long they can remain in the country.

The embassy urged international visitors to verify their authorised period of stay through their electronic arrival record after entering the United States

Source: Legit.ng