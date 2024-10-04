A lawmaker at the national assembly, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has criticised Rabiu Kwankwaso, a key chietfain of the NNPP

Doguwa, who was reacting to condemnatory comments made by Kwankwaso, vowed that the APC will win the 2027 elections

Doguwa said Kwankwaso had not recovered from the defeat he suffered during the 2023 presidential election

Kano, Kano state - Alhassan Doguwa, a prominent member of the house of representatives from Kano state, on Friday, October 4, tackled Rabiu Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

Kwankwaso had blasted the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying Nigerians are tired and will vote out the ruling party in the 2027 general elections.

But reacting to Kwankwaso's criticism via a statement, Doguwa objected, insisting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was laying the foundation for a better and more prosperous nation.

The federal lawmaker stated that Kwankwaso was yet to recover from the defeat suffered in the 2023 presidential election.

Legit.ng reports that Kwankwaso, a former governor and ex-senator, came fourth in the 2023 poll.

Doguwa said:

“Kwankwaso took his hallucination to the moon when he said Nigerians are tired of APC and will change it in 2027.

"As we all know, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not leaving any stone unturned in his quest to return our country to the path of progress and prosperity for the benefit of all.”

Furthermore, Doguwa said that Kwankwaso lacks the right to speak for the North and Nigerians, adding that the NNPP chieftain's assertion was only "a whimsical statement applicable to himself".

