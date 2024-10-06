Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Kano, Kano state - Kano state is widely considered a key political centre in Nigeria and often plays a key role in the nation's presidential race.

Although President Bola Ahmed Tinubu could not claim victory in Kano in the 2023 election, the Nigerian leader currently has the strong backing of some top politicians in the state.

The support from the collosal northwest state could prove instrumental to Tinubu's relection bid in 2027.

Apart from Olusegun Obasanjo, no leader of southern extraction since the country returned to democratic rule in 1999, has governed Nigeria for eight straight years. Tinubu would aim to be the second man.

Legit.ng highlights three Kano politicians giving strong backing to Tinubu below:

1) Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Ganduje served as the governor of Kano state from 2015 to 2023. He previously served as Rabiu Kwankwaso's deputy governor twice, from 1999 to 2003 and from 2011 to 2015. He is a member and national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ganduje, 74, has remained a staunch and dedicated ally of Tinubu. Tinubu is aware of this. On several occasions, the president has lauded Ganduje as a pillar of friendship, and a reliable and committed leader.

Amid the challenge of the economic hardship and the attendant complaints from Nigerians, Ganduje insisted his ally is on the right path.

Speaking in August while receiving a five-man delegation of the United States (US) chapter of the APC at the party's secretariat in Abuja, Ganduje appealed for patience and support to the president.

He said:

"Mr President is doing all that is needed to be done. In a matter of time, we will come out of this (hardship) because he is working very hard concerning the economy. Very soon, we will see positive results.”

2) Alhassan Doguwa

Alhassan Doguwa, the majority leader of the house of representatives, is an APC member representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada federal constituency of Kano state.

Doguwa has been defending Tinubu even before the president won the 2023 general election.

His latest display of public support for the president came via a press statement on Friday, October 4. In the release, the federal lawmaker tackled Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

Kwankwaso had criticised the APC, saying Nigerians are tired and will vote out the ruling party in the 2027 general elections. But within 24 hours, Doguwa fired back, insisting that President Tinubu was laying the foundation for a better and more prosperous nation.

3) Barau Jibrin

Jibrin is the current deputy president of the Nigerian senate since 2023. He is the senator representing Kano North since 2015.

When Barau's unopposed nomination was ratified on June 13, 2023, during the inauguration of the 10th senate, he emerged a key leader in the upper legislative chamber.

Legit.ng reports that Senator Jibrin has been welcoming several chieftains of the NNPP to his party, the APC. He has also been advocating for support for Tinubu.

In September, Barau urged Nigerians to rally round Tinubu in his efforts to address the nation’s socio-economic challenges.

According to him, the current hardship being experienced is a global problem and therefore not peculiar to Nigeria.

Tinubu not thinking of 2027

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu said his administration is not thinking of the next general election in 2027, but the posterity of the next generation.

The president explained that he was pained due to the economic hardship in the land. According to him, with the very tough decisions taken by his administration, a time would come 'when all Nigerians will thank him'.

