Tinubu, who spoke through his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, at the South West Assembly of the APC, said his primary focus is on the restructuring of Nigeria

This came days after Atiku Abubakar of the PDP accused the president and the APC of meddling in the internal affairs of the opposition parties in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has made it clear that his focus isn't on the 2027 general elections or his re-election but rather on revamping Nigeria's economy for the betterment of its citizens.

The president spoke through his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, at the 2024 South West Assembly of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos on Saturday, October 5.

Tinubu begs Nigerians to be patient

According to The Punch, Tinubu urged Nigerians to be patient with his administration, which is committed to genuine progress. However, not everyone is convinced, with some critics expressing disappointment and concern about his performance so far.

The President's statement comes despite support from prominent APC members, including former National Chairman Chief Bisi Akande and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who endorsed Tinubu's re-election bid.

It's worth noting that some people are sceptical about Tinubu's intentions, questioning whether he'll truly prioritize economic restructuring over his re-election ambitions. Nevertheless, Tinubu's administration remains committed to its goals, and only time will tell of his intention.

Tinubu accused of campaigning for 2027

This is coming amid allegations that President Tinubu is already campaigning for his second term. Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), covertly accused Tinubu and the APC of weakening the internal mechanism to turn the country into a one-party state.

Atiku made the allegation against Tinubu and the APC in his Independence Day message to Nigerians while calling on the political elites to defend the country's internal democracy.

