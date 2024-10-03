Senator Shehu Umar Buba has replied to Governor Bala Mohammed's allegation of his supporting

The senator representing Bauchi South Senatorial district in the national assembly denied the allegation of aiding banditry

Buba accused the Bauchi governor of setting up war against people who questioned his leadership style

FCT, Abuja - The senator representing Bauchi South Senatorial District, Shehu Umar Buba, denied the allegation of him supporting banditry.

Senator Buba said he would not be intimidated by anyone or persons engaging in unsubstantiated claims.

The APC senator stated this while reacting to Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed's allegation, describing it as fabricated and malicious.

The federal lawmaker described Governor Bala Mohammed's petition to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as "both laughable and regrettable."

This was contained in a press statement issued by Buba’s Legislative Assistant, Hassan Gajin Duguri on Thursday, October 3, and made available to Legit.ng.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, said:

"According to the governor's letter, he claims that one Abubakar Idris, a suspected bandit, and Zainab Aliyu Gado were registered to perform the pilgrimage through a supposed Senior Legislative Aide to Senator Shehu Buba, named Yahaya Ibrahim.

"Senator Buba has no aide bearing that name. While it is the responsibility of security services to conduct due diligence on potential Hajj pilgrims, he only sponsors individuals for pilgrimage based on recommendations from elders, community, and religious leaders."

"We are aware that Hajiya Zainab Ali was thoroughly screened and permitted to perform Hajj, whereas Abubakar Idris was arrested for further investigation without any interference from the senator's office."

The senator accused the Bauchi governor of setting up war against people who questioned his leadership style.

"The Governor's sinister intentions can not halt the winds of change gathering strength in Bauchi; his days of unethical actions are numbered. The momentum for change has begun, and no amount of blackmail will deter it."

Bauchi emirate strips APC senator of traditional title

Legit.ng earlier reported that the political clash between Senator Buba and Governor Mohammed took a new dimension.

Senator Buba has been stripped of his traditional title of ‘Majidadin by the Bauchi Emirate Council.

The Emirate accused the federal lawmaker of disrespecting and humiliating Governor Mohammed.

