Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Barrister Anyakweh Miracle Amadi said the All Progressives Congress (APC) allegedly maneuvered its way to emerge victorious in the governorship election in Edo state.

Amadi said the APC is a sinking party that is ready to do everything possible to win more states to avoid going into extinction in 2027.

The political analysis said the ruling party allegedly subverted the will of the people of Edo state.

Why APC won Edo governorship election

“The outcome of the election wasn't too surprising. The reason it wasn't too surprising was because the ruling party is already a sinking party and as a result, they are looking at how they can win more states by every means possible. That was the outcome of the Edo election. It was evident how they maneuvered their way.

“Ordinarily, the election would have ended the way Edo elections usually end, which is an election that cannot be subverted, where the will of the people cannot be undermined, you know, so it has continued to surprise many, but like I said, the state, the ruling party is looking out for ways to to get more states so that by 2027 election, they will not go extinct.”

Amadi lamented that there were reports that security operatives aided the ruling party, to do all kinds of things to make them get the votes they did.

Report of vote buying

Speaking further, Amadi said the vote-buying aspect works in the favour of the ruling because people are hungry and a little money can sway them.

“There were reports of vote buying in some areas, though, EFCC said they were able to apprehend some persons. But has there been any follow-up? Of course, not. This person, EFCC, apprehended will be freed immediately after the call from the ruling party. You know what this means.

“So it's it was really a battle of the Titans, and of course, he who pays the Piper dictates the tone, so the ruling party is the one who has the most influential outcome. And it reflected in the vote. So people are hungry. And as a result, a little money can sway them. That was why the vote-buying aspect also was able to work in their favour. There was actually an impressive voter turnout. Normally, it's a usual thing for Edo people, you know, they usually turn out. They are very, very conscious of electioneering. And of course, this time it reflected it too. But then, their way does not reflect the outcome of the entire election. I just think that the election can be contested in court. So they have the option to contest it in court. They have relevant proof to show that the election was not properly done, that's my advice.”

What Okpebholo's govt will bring to Edo

Okoye said the incoming APC government will bring educational improvement, massive infrastructure, security, and employment amongst others.

