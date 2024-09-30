Dozens of APC members, led by chieftain Alhaji Yusuf Abdulateef in Odigbo, Ondo State, have defected to the PDP ahead of the November 16 governorship election

Alhaji Yusuf Abdulateef revealed that APC officials attempted to persuade him to stay by offering large sums of money, but he refused

Olorogun Eddy Olafeso, Ondo PDP campaign council chairman, warmly welcomed the defectors

Odigbo, Ondo State - Dozens of All Progressives Congress (APC) members in Ward One, Ore town, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, have defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This move is coming ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

Defectors gives reasons for defection

Led by APC chieftain Alhaji Yusuf Abdulateef, the defectors cited poor leadership and governance as the primary reasons for their move.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Alhaji Yusuf Abdulateef expressed frustration over the state of leadership in Ondo State and Nigeria as a whole.

He pledged to support PDP candidate, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, in the upcoming election, emphasizing that the defection symbolized a break from "bondage."

He said:

“We have left APC because of bad leadership and poor governance that have led to widespread hunger, hardship, and poverty.

“We are aligning with the PDP to work for the victory of Agboola Ajayi because he has the credentials to redirect the ship of Ondo State.”

We resisted financial enticements, defectors say

Abdulateef revealed that attempts were made by APC officials to convince him to stay in the party, offering large sums of money.

However, he resisted the temptation, stating that his loyalty lies with the suffering masses.

He said:

“They tried to bend us to stay in their party, offering millions of naira in the last few days, but I resisted because I am for the masses.

"What is the point of me taking their money while all my supporters continue to live in poverty and hunger? I won’t go in such a direction."

PDP welcomes new members

Olorogun Eddy Olafeso, chairman of Ondo PDP campaign council, warmly welcomed the defectors into the party.

He commended them for their bold decision and assured them that their move would play a crucial role in securing victory for the PDP in the upcoming election.

He also announced the appointment of Alhaji Sheu Agba as Chairman of Mobilization for the Ondo South Senatorial District campaign council, further solidifying PDP’s efforts in the region.

