In August, Kano governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, submitted a 2024 supplementary budget of over N99 billion to the state's lawmakers to cover wages and other projects introduced by his government

Governor Yusuf subsequently signed the extra budget into law which will enable the state government to implement the N70,000 new national minimum wage and other services

On Tuesday, October 1, 2024, Governor Yusuf asserted that Nigeria will be better while promising to make workers in Kano happy concerning the new minimum wage

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Kano, Kano state - Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governor of Kano state, on Tuesday, October 1 assured civil servants of his government's readiness to promptly review the recommendations of the committee on the new minimum wage once presented.

As reported by The Nation, Governor Yusuf said his administration will not waste time going through the committee's report when finally received. This, the governor said, is necessary to facilitate the urgent implementation of the new national minimum wage.

Abba Yusuf was among the Nigerian governors who raised committees to implement the N70,000 new minimum wage for workers. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

In the same vein, the Kano governor commended members of the state's civil service for their dedication.

Legit.ng reports that Yusuf’s assurance and commendation were contained in a broadcast to mark the 64th Independence anniversary celebration of Nigeria.

The governor stated that while celebrating the 64th independence anniversary, Nigerians should remember that the work of building a nation is never truly finished.

His words:

"We must continue to strive for a more united and more prosperous Nigeria and Kano state.

“May Allah (God) continue to keep this country as one united and indivisible nation where freedom of speech, freedom of movement and freedom of religion would continue to be respected and our economy would also continue to thrive for the continued improvement of the well-being of all citizens."

Read more on minimum wage

Link between new fuel price and minimum wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Paul Alaje, chief economist at SPM Professionals, said the new fuel price may force a new salary negotiation.

Alaje said this amid the present hardship in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng