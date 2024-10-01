JUST IN: Kano Governor Gives Fresh Update As Workers Await Minimum Wage Implementation
- In August, Kano governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, submitted a 2024 supplementary budget of over N99 billion to the state's lawmakers to cover wages and other projects introduced by his government
- Governor Yusuf subsequently signed the extra budget into law which will enable the state government to implement the N70,000 new national minimum wage and other services
- On Tuesday, October 1, 2024, Governor Yusuf asserted that Nigeria will be better while promising to make workers in Kano happy concerning the new minimum wage
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.
Kano, Kano state - Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governor of Kano state, on Tuesday, October 1 assured civil servants of his government's readiness to promptly review the recommendations of the committee on the new minimum wage once presented.
As reported by The Nation, Governor Yusuf said his administration will not waste time going through the committee's report when finally received. This, the governor said, is necessary to facilitate the urgent implementation of the new national minimum wage.
In the same vein, the Kano governor commended members of the state's civil service for their dedication.
Legit.ng reports that Yusuf’s assurance and commendation were contained in a broadcast to mark the 64th Independence anniversary celebration of Nigeria.
The governor stated that while celebrating the 64th independence anniversary, Nigerians should remember that the work of building a nation is never truly finished.
His words:
"We must continue to strive for a more united and more prosperous Nigeria and Kano state.
“May Allah (God) continue to keep this country as one united and indivisible nation where freedom of speech, freedom of movement and freedom of religion would continue to be respected and our economy would also continue to thrive for the continued improvement of the well-being of all citizens."
Link between new fuel price and minimum wage
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Paul Alaje, chief economist at SPM Professionals, said the new fuel price may force a new salary negotiation.
Alaje said this amid the present hardship in the country.
