Prof. Udenta O. Udenta has called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to reject the practice of kneeling before their leaders

After the Edo governorship election, APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje led a delegation of governors to introduce the newly elected governor, Monday Okpebholo, to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In response to the APC's actions, Udenta cautioned that the expectation for citizens to kneel before political leaders is an outdated cultural practice

FCT, Abuja - In a pointed critique of political norms, Prof. Udenta O. Udenta, the founding National Secretary of the Alliance for Democracy, has urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to abandon the practice of kneeling before their leaders.

Ganduje leads Okpebholo, other APC delegation to Aso Rock

Prof. Udenta O. Udenta, the founding National Secretary of the Alliance for Democracy, speaks on APC chieftain kneeing before President Tinubu Photo credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/ Udenta O. Udenta

Source: Facebook

Shortly after the Edo governorship election, the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, led a delegation of governors to introduce Okpebholo to the president following his victory as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The meeting featured key figures, including governors Hope Uzodimma, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Uba Sani, Usman Ododo, and Dapo Abiodun, alongside Senator Adams Oshiomhole and Edo's Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu. This gathering signifies the party’s united front as it prepares for future political challenges.

During the meeting, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addressed the Edo governorship election's criticism, calling on Okpebholo to give deaf ears to 'noisemakers.'

His words:

"Never mind the noise makers. I do a lot of statistical sampling and results. When you hear politicians saying ‘all politics is local,’ you must respect that notion."

Udenta tackles Ganduje, others over 'undemocratic' visit to Tinubu

In response to the political climate, Udenta expressed dismay at the expectation that citizens kneel before political leaders, characterizing it as a cultural practice that contradicts democratic ideals.

He stated:

“The power of the presidency is constitutionally prescribed, yet it should not be exercised through cultural norms that diminish the dignity of the people."

He warned that such practices resonate beyond the political sphere, potentially influencing the judiciary and eroding public confidence in the electoral process.

He said:

“We do not want a situation where victories are assumed regardless of the democratic process. This mentality is detrimental to democracy."

PDP's Ighodalo rejects APC's Okpebholo's call for unity

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the just concluded Edo gubernatorial election, has rejected the call for a united Edo by Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and winner of the poll.

The PDP candidate said there was no point in joining Okpebholo because the APC did not win the election.

He said he won the poll and would soon reclaim his stolen mandate at the tribunal once he and his party file their suit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng