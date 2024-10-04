President Bola Tinubu's Independence Day speech has continued to generate reactions from concerned Nigerians

In an interview with Legit, MS Ingawa, an analyst and oil and gas expert.ng, said the president's speech identified Nigeria's current ordeals and urged the people to believe in the country

The analyst maintained that the ministerial approval Tinubu promised for the $2.1bn Mobil-Seplat Deal would be of great benefit for the country

Nigerians have again been urged to keep their hope alive despite the challenges facing the country. MS Ingawa made the call in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng while reacting to President Bola Tinubu's Independence Day speech.

The analyst posited that the president recognised the sufferings of Nigerians and accepted that the country is at its dullest moment, considering that things are difficult for many Nigerians at the moment.

Reaction on Tinubu's address on Independence Day

Ingawa said:

"It is a dull moment, and that’s understandable, looking at the situation and condition of the country. Things are not funny for the common, and the President acknowledges that.

"Some Nigerians think there is nothing to celebrate in this hard condition, which is to some extent reasonable, but Nigeria is still our beloved country regardless, and we should be more optimistic than pessimistic."

Benefits of the $2.1bn Mobil-Seplat Deal

He stressed that the ministerial approval the president promised to give to the $2.1bn Mobil-Seplat deal would be of great benefit to the country, stressing the oil and gas challenges the country.

Ingawa, who is also an expert in the oil and gas industry, told Legit.ng:

"My major takeaway is the $2.1bn Mobil-Seplat Deal that is about to be signed. That deal will unlock many potentials and boost our economy, which will indirectly impact our lives."

Nigeria on Tuesday, October 1, celebrated its 64th Independence Day. Since 1960, the country has experienced several ups and downs, including military rules and civil war.

