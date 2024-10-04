"This Hard Condition": Analyst Speaks on Nigeria's Independence Day
- President Bola Tinubu's Independence Day speech has continued to generate reactions from concerned Nigerians
- In an interview with Legit, MS Ingawa, an analyst and oil and gas expert.ng, said the president's speech identified Nigeria's current ordeals and urged the people to believe in the country
- The analyst maintained that the ministerial approval Tinubu promised for the $2.1bn Mobil-Seplat Deal would be of great benefit for the country
Nigerians have again been urged to keep their hope alive despite the challenges facing the country. MS Ingawa made the call in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng while reacting to President Bola Tinubu's Independence Day speech.
The analyst posited that the president recognised the sufferings of Nigerians and accepted that the country is at its dullest moment, considering that things are difficult for many Nigerians at the moment.
Reaction on Tinubu's address on Independence Day
Ingawa said:
"It is a dull moment, and that’s understandable, looking at the situation and condition of the country. Things are not funny for the common, and the President acknowledges that.
"Some Nigerians think there is nothing to celebrate in this hard condition, which is to some extent reasonable, but Nigeria is still our beloved country regardless, and we should be more optimistic than pessimistic."
Benefits of the $2.1bn Mobil-Seplat Deal
He stressed that the ministerial approval the president promised to give to the $2.1bn Mobil-Seplat deal would be of great benefit to the country, stressing the oil and gas challenges the country.
Ingawa, who is also an expert in the oil and gas industry, told Legit.ng:
"My major takeaway is the $2.1bn Mobil-Seplat Deal that is about to be signed. That deal will unlock many potentials and boost our economy, which will indirectly impact our lives."
Nigeria on Tuesday, October 1, celebrated its 64th Independence Day. Since 1960, the country has experienced several ups and downs, including military rules and civil war.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844