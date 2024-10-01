Prominent Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has said Nigeria is a nation in despair

As Nigeria marks its 64th independence anniversary, leaders express optimism for change, while citizens like Primate Ayodele voice despair

In a new video seen by Legit.ng, the outspoken cleric highlighted at least three things Nigerian authorities should consider to genuinely move the nation forward

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Oke Afa, Lagos state - The spiritual leader of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Tuesday, October 1, said among others, Nigerian authorities must restructure the country.

In a video shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Ayodele lamented that Nigeria has not made giant progress since 1960 when Britain granted the African nation independence.

Some citizens struggle to keep the hope alive as Nigeria clocks 64. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

He said:

“Nigeria is 64. 64 of shame, 64 of disappointment, 64 of sorrow. 64 years without success. 64 years of independence is like 64 years of enslavement. Darkness, troubles, and anguish."

He added:

“If Nigeria’s name is not changed, nothing will go (sic). If you don’t do restructuring, Nigeria will be stagnant. And if you don’t reform the economy, Nigeria will fall.

Watch Primate Ayodele’s video below:

Legit.ng reports that West Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria, has been experiencing difficulty since the Bola Tinubu administration came on board, as the cost of living is high and continues to climb.

Protesters launched demonstrations on Tuesday, October 1, with the organisers saying they were against "the devastation, hunger, insecurity and the hardship that this government has unleashed on Nigerians".

Similar protests took place in early August. At least 21 people were killed in the demonstrations, while hundreds of others were arrested and charged with treason, looting and vandalism.

Independence Day: 3 things Nigeria must do - Ayodele

Change the country's name. Restructure country. Reform economy.

Independence Day: US, UK embassies shut

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in a gesture of respect and celebration, both the US and British diplomatic missions in Nigeria announced closures in observance of Nigeria's Independence Day on October 1, 2024.

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on this day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng